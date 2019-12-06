UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers To Hold Key Talks Days Before Union State Turns 20

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Hold Key Talks Days Before Union State Turns 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will host his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Rumas, in Sochi on Friday in the run-up to the two presidents' meeting over the weekend that will mark the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier proposed adopting a program of integration by the 20th anniversary of the union on December 8.

In September, the two prime ministers initialed a draft joint program of action and gave start to the work on 31 road maps in various areas of cooperation.

Friday's crucial talks will likely focus on the outstanding issues pertaining to the program of integration. Afterward, the heads of government will report on the progress to their presidents. The Kremlin has confirmed that Lukashenko will visit Russia on December 7.

