Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries Discuss Union State Security - Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Volfovich, on Wednesday discussed extra measures to ensure security of the Union State amid threats coming from NATO, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Volfovich, on Wednesday discussed extra measures to ensure security of the Union State amid threats coming from NATO, the Russian Security Council said.

Patrushev and Volfovich held a meeting in Minsk.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Volfovich ... discussed measures aimed at countering threats to the security of Russia and Belarus, including additional steps to ensure the security of the Union State, proportionate with the threats posed by NATO countries," the council said in a statement.

