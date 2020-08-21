Russian, Belarusian Senate Speakers Talk About Parliamentary Cooperation

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, held a phone conversation on Friday with her Belarusian counterpart, Natalia Kochanova, which focused cooperation between the two legislatures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, held a phone conversation on Friday with her Belarusian counterpart, Natalia Kochanova, which focused cooperation between the two legislatures.

"They discussed cooperation within the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, taking into account events planned for late 2020," Russia's Federation Council said in a press release.

Russia and Belarus plan to hold the 7th Regions Forum in late September, although no date has been set. The annual forum will take place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and the suburbs, in a bid to promote closer ties between local authorities.