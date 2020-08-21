UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Senate Speakers Talk About Parliamentary Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:27 PM

Russian, Belarusian Senate Speakers Talk About Parliamentary Cooperation

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, held a phone conversation on Friday with her Belarusian counterpart, Natalia Kochanova, which focused cooperation between the two legislatures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, held a phone conversation on Friday with her Belarusian counterpart, Natalia Kochanova, which focused cooperation between the two legislatures.

"They discussed cooperation within the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, taking into account events planned for late 2020," Russia's Federation Council said in a press release.

Russia and Belarus plan to hold the 7th Regions Forum in late September, although no date has been set. The annual forum will take place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and the suburbs, in a bid to promote closer ties between local authorities.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Parliament Minsk Belarus September 2020

Recent Stories

Turkey announces historic gas discovery in Black S ..

4 minutes ago

Steps taken to control smog in Punjab reviewed

4 minutes ago

Belarus Authorities Should Urgently Release All Un ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Watchdog Says COVID-19 May Survive ..

4 minutes ago

Muharram procession held in Attock

7 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.