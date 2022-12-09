UrduPoint.com

Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players Allowed At Australian Open Without Country Indication

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players Allowed at Australian Open Without Country Indication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev and several Belarusian athletes are listed on the grid of the Australian Open 2023 tournament with no mention of their countries.

The men's rating-based grid also included Russian tennis players Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin and Belarusian athlete Ilya Ivashka.

The women's grid involved Russian tennis players Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Anastasia Potapova, Anna Kalinskaya, Evgeniya Rodina, Anna Blinkova, Kamilla Rakhimova and Varvara Gracheva, as well as three female players from Belarus.

The top, Grand Slam tennis tournament will take place in Melbourne from January 16-29.

In March, the International Tennis Federation suspended the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations and canceled all tournaments in these countries under the auspices of the organization in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete in tournaments under the auspices of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), and as neutral athletes. ATP and WTA also canceled the Kremlin Cup, which was to be held in Moscow in October.

