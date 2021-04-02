UrduPoint.com
Russian-Belarusian Unity Very Important For Kremlin - Spokesman

The Kremlin gives great importance to Russian-Belarusian unity, this is "the most advanced format of integration" in the post-Soviet sphere, and the stages of this integration can be extended over time, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, congratulated each other on the Unity Day of Russia and Belarus.

"First of all, the very fact that on the occasion of this day the president sent a congratulatory message to President Lukashenko suggests that we attach great importance to the Russian-Belarusian unity and a single Union State. As for the stages of integration within the Union State, these stages can be extended in time depending on the wishes of one of the two parties, they can expand according to their set, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

