Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concern - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russian-Belarussian military drills should not cause concern as Moscow is set to settle security issues with the West in a diplomatic way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I assure you, there is no reason to worry about anything in connection with these exercises. We need to focus on the diplomatic track. I keep saying that we are ready for dialogue and we are looking for a political solution. I confirm it again," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

The diplomat also said that Moscow calls on Washington to not link exercises in Belarus with rumors about alleged invasion to Ukraine.

