Russian, Belgian Diplomats Discuss Middle East, Africa, Nagorny-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Anick Van Calster, the director general for bilateral relations of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, on Friday discussed the situation in the middle East and Africa, and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as part of bilateral political consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues, with regard to Belgium's participation in the work of the UN Security Council. They, in particular, discussed various aspects of the situation on the European continent, as well as developments in the Middle East and Africa," the statement said.

According to the ministry, during the discussion of the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the sides stressed the necessity to immediately stop the armed confrontation per the ceasefire agreement coordinated on October 9 in Moscow.

In addition, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing preparations for the next meeting of the commission on economic cooperation between Russia and the Belgian-Luxembourg Economic Union.