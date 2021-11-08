UrduPoint.com

Russian, Belgian Senior Diplomats Discuss Arms Control - Foreign Ministry

Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

Russian, Belgian Senior Diplomats Discuss Arms Control - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov discussed strategic stability and arms control with Belgian diplomat Axel Kenes during the latter's official visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The two sides showed interest in exchanging detailed views on strategic stability, pressing issues of nonproliferation and arms control," the ministry said in a statement.

Kenes, who holds the office of Director General for Multilateral Affairs and Globalization at the Belgian Foreign Ministry, also met with Alexander Grushko, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for the European direction, and discussed with him the state of bilateral relations, as well as relations with the European Union and NATO, and the situations in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

More Stories From World

