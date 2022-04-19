UrduPoint.com

Russian Belgorod Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Village, Woman Wounded

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Russian Belgorod Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Village, Woman Wounded

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the village of Golovchino, located near the border, was shelled by Ukraine, a woman was wounded.

"There was shelling of the village of Golovchino, Graivoronsky district, from the side of Ukraine. There is destruction... A local resident, a woman, was wounded. She is now receiving all the necessary medical care," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

