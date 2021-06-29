Russian Biathlon Team Can Now Use Logo in National Flag Colors at Summer IBU Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Russian biathlon team has received a go-ahead from the International Biathlon Union (IBU) to use the logo of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) in the colors of the national flag at the Summer World Championships, the RBU said on Tuesday.

In December, the IBU banned the RBU from using the tricolor logo at the summer and winter World Championships for two years over the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the restrictions imposed on Russian athletes in all sports at the Olympic Games and World Championships over doping allegations. For this reason, the Russian team was forced to use a modified Russian RBU monochrome logo during the World Championships in Slovenia's Pokljuka in February 2021.

"I am glad that we managed to defend our position before the start of the Olympic season and return from the impersonal monochrome to the colors of the national flag of Russia. At the moment when our athletes were deprived of the opportunity to hear their anthem and see their flag at the main competitions of the world for two years, this can be considered our small victory.

We achieved it with the friendly support of the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Ministry of Sports, who provided us with full legal, expert and financial assistance to file a claim with CAS," RBU head Viktor Maigurov said.

He noted that the RBU has been in constant contact with the IBU about the return of the three-color logo ever since the CAS restrictions entered into force.

"I am very glad that the IBU executive committee heard our arguments even before considering the case in CAS and considered it possible to change its original decision and granted our requests. This is an important precedent - no Russian sports federation is immune to such situations, and the experience of the RBU may be useful to some of our colleagues," Maigurov added.

The Summer Biathlon World Championship will be held in the Czech town of Nove Mesto from August 25-29.