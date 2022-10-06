UrduPoint.com

Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says Current 'Global Madness' Will Last For Another 3 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says Current 'Global Madness' Will Last for Another 3 Years

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska expressed belief on Thursday that the current global crisis would last for another 2.5-3 years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska expressed belief on Thursday that the current global crisis would last for another 2.5-3 years.

"As soon as the current madness stops, and, apparently, everyone has enough strength and muscle for another 2.5-3 years, the main priority of politicians who remain in their right mind and conscience will be a serious revision of universal norms of international law, which will be recognized and respected by all (!!!) countries," Deripaska wrote on Telegram, commenting on recent media reports that the Ukrainian government had authorized the car bombing that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian far-right ideologue.

According to Deripaska, there will be "a complete depoliticization" of UN organizations and international judicial institutions, with the mandatory regular transfer of their headquarters to different countries in order to deprive host states of administrative leverage over their work and decision-making.

The billionaire added that law enforcement and judicial authorities around the world had become "obedient tools in the hands of politicians."

The daughter of Alexander Dugin was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region as they both were leaving a cultural event. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing US intelligence, that the Ukrainian government had authorized the attack without Washington's knowledge, and that her father was probably the real target of the bombing.

