Russian Biohazard Experts Help Italians Clean Up Nursing Homes Amid Pandemic

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russia's infectious disease experts and biological warfare protection troops helped disinfect three nursing homes in Italy's virus-hit Lombardy province on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A team of epidemiologists and experts from the Russian Defense Ministry's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Protection Corps fully disinfected three elderly care homes in the towns of Clusone, Cene and Vertova," it said in a statement.

Earlier, they disinfected eight medical facilities with a total area of more than 226,000 square feet. State Italian media, which have been covering the operation over the past four days, reported that 15 nursing homes had been disinfected with Russia's help.

Russia sent eight medical teams to Italy aboard 15 planes over the past week. On Wednesday, 104 military and health experts were flown to the coronavirus epicenter in the Bergamo region. Additionally, a Russian jet carrying 30 ventilators landed in Milan on Monday.

Italy is Europe's hardest-hit country with the world's biggest number of virus-related fatalities, which reached 11,591 on Monday. The elderly have been disproportionately affected. The director of the care home in Clusone said 41 of 160 residents have died since the outbreak began in February.