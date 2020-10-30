Russian Biohimik Company Can Produce 1Mln Packages of Areplivir Anti-COVID-19 Drug Monthly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian Biohimik company that develops Areplivir, a drug against coronavirus infection, can produce up to a million packages of it per month, Dmitry Zemskov, the executive director of the company, said on Friday.

In September, the Russian Health Ministry authorized the outpatient use of two domestic drugs for coronavirus with the international non-proprietary name Favipiravir ” Coronavir from R-Pharm and Areplivir from Promomed, whose production arm is Biohimik. In mid-October, the Russian Health Ministry registered the maximum selling prices for drugs for coronavirus infection.

"The drug Areplivir is produced in the amount of 150,000 packages per month. The production capacity can be ramped up to produce up to a million packages of the drugs per month. We are ready to fully cover the existing demand for this drug," Zemskov told reporters.

Zemskov also added that in the nearest future it was planned to increase the production of Areplivir.

According to its executive director, Biohimik company is increasing production capacity for other drugs, since the need for them has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.