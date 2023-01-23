Russian Biolab Commission to Invite US Representatives to Meeting - Senior Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine intends to invite renowned economist and chairman of the Lancet COVID-19 Commission Jeffrey Sachs and former director of Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Kenneth Myers to its next meeting, deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house Irina Yarovaya said on Monday.

"We propose to additionally invite Jeffrey Sachs, who just headed the Lancet commission on COVID. We propose to invite this scholar because we consider it fundamentally important, since the position of the Russian parliament is absolutely transparent, open, as is Russia's position regarding the provision of evaluation evidence, evidence, and we have repeatedly initiated the need for an international investigation into the dangerous activities of the Pentagon, the conclusions of German scholars on the artificial origin of COVID," Yarovaya said.

According to the lawmaker, the position of these scholars should be heard in order to correlate it with the materials of the parliamentary investigation, and the commission is also ready to transfer the materials to the academic community in the future, in order to assess the real scale of those "possibly dangerous actions that are being implemented by the United States all over the world.

"In addition, we believe that it would be right to invite former director of DTRA Kenneth Myers because the report that has become the subject of discussion in the United States... The invitation of Kenneth Myers would be an indicator in terms of how ready today for an open and public dialogue are those implementing a secret military biological project in Ukraine in other countries of the world are actually trying to disguise and hide this activity in every possible way on the territory of the United States," Yarovaya added.