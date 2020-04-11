UrduPoint.com
Russian Biomed Institute Says Joined Int'l Effort To Develop COVID-19 Antigen Standard

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:04 PM

Russian Biomed Institute Says Joined Int'l Effort to Develop COVID-19 Antigen Standard

Experts of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Saturday they would partake in developing the international standard of the COVID-19 antigen, the molecule capable of triggering an immune response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Experts of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Saturday they would partake in developing the international standard of the COVID-19 antigen, the molecule capable of triggering an immune response.

"The FMBA St.

Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Sera (SPbNIIVS FMBA) has been offered to partake in the development of the international standard for antigen (protein) and antibodies (serum) for use in the global fight against COVID-19. The SPbNIIVS FMBA will be provided with the best of the available international samples to enhance the projects in the works," the institute's press service said.

According to the press release, these internationally developed viral antigens and antibodies to them were previously not accessible for Russia-based COVID-19 vaccine developers.

