Russian Biomedical Agency Conducting Preclinical Studies of Monkeypox Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The specialists of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) have developed a modern monkeypox vaccine, which is currently undergoing preclinical studies, the head of the FMBA, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Tuesday.

"A modern vector-based vaccine against monkeypox has been developed, it is now already undergoing preclinical studies," Skvortsova said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) during a panel session "Drug Security: Strategic Course of Social Policy in the Far East.

Challenges and Opportunities."

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which includes over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.