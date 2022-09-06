UrduPoint.com

Russian Biomedical Agency Conducting Preclinical Studies Of Monkeypox Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Russian Biomedical Agency Conducting Preclinical Studies of Monkeypox Vaccine

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The specialists of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) have developed a modern monkeypox vaccine, which is currently undergoing preclinical studies, the head of the FMBA, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Tuesday.

"A modern vector-based vaccine against monkeypox has been developed, it is now already undergoing preclinical studies," Skvortsova said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) during a panel session "Drug Security: Strategic Course of Social Policy in the Far East.

Challenges and Opportunities."

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which includes over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Vladivostok September From

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

25 minutes ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.