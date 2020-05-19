Russian Biomedical Agency Confirms Safety at Strategic Enterprises Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Monday it had ensured sanitary and epidemiological safety and continuity of the technological cycle at Russian strategic enterprises.

"During periods of active epidemic growth, we invited critical personnel with a negative test to isolate themselves during off-hours shifts in health center or specially equipped observers. If COVID-19 is suspected, workers were strictly isolated and all their contacts were examined. This allowed us to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety and continuity of the technological cycle at nuclear power plants and other strategically important organizations, despite different epidemic situations in different regions of the country," FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said, as quoted by the agency.

Strategic facilities, on which the country's vital functions depend, include nuclear power plants, enterprises of state corporations Rosatom and Roscosmos related to fulfillment of the state defense order and Russia's international obligations.

They did not stop working during all periods of the epidemic, but only critical staff worked before April 12, the FMBA said.

To ensure uninterrupted work, experts of the FMBA and Rosatom developed special methodological approaches. First of all, work schedules of employees of different departments were rearranged to minimize their contacts, and the passage of personnel through checkpoints was organized to maintain social distancing rules, the FBMA said.

"At the moment, more than 107,000 employees of nuclear facilities, residents of related restricted-access territories have been tested. The share of infected people is 0.1 percent," it said.