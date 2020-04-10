UrduPoint.com
Russian Biomedical Agency Presents Chip Tests Detecting Coronavirus Within 20 Minutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Friday it had presented a chip test capable of detecting coronavirus within 15-20 minutes.

"Russia's FMBA has presented chip-based test systems for diagnosing the novel coronavirus infection, SARS-CoV-2," FMBA said in a statement, adding that results will be available within 15-20 minutes.

