Russian Biomedical Agency Presents Chip Tests Detecting Coronavirus Within 20 Minutes
Fri 10th April 2020
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Friday it had presented a chip test capable of detecting coronavirus within 15-20 minutes.
"Russia's FMBA has presented chip-based test systems for diagnosing the novel coronavirus infection, SARS-CoV-2," FMBA said in a statement, adding that results will be available within 15-20 minutes.