Russian Biomedical Agency Presents COVID-19 Treatment Based on Antimalaria Drug

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) has presented a COVID-19 treatment procedure based on the antimalarial medicine mefloquine, the FMBA's press service said on Saturday.

"Taking into account Chinese and French experience, the scientific production center, Pharmprotection, which is a part of Russia's FMBA, has developed a treatment procedure for the coronavirus infection based on the antimalarial drug mefloquine," the press service said, adding that the treatment scheme has been presented to the Russian Health Ministry in order to include them to the ministry's guidelines on coronavirus.

On the basis of mefloquine, an effective and safe way of prevention of COVID-19 is also being developed, the press service said.