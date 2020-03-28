UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Biomedical Agency Presents COVID-19 Treatment Based On Antimalaria Drug

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:34 PM

Russian Biomedical Agency Presents COVID-19 Treatment Based on Antimalaria Drug

Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) has presented a COVID-19 treatment procedure based on the antimalarial medicine mefloquine, the FMBA's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) has presented a COVID-19 treatment procedure based on the antimalarial medicine mefloquine, the FMBA's press service said on Saturday.

"Taking into account Chinese and French experience, the scientific production center, Pharmprotection, which is a part of Russia's FMBA, has developed a treatment procedure for the coronavirus infection based on the antimalarial drug mefloquine," the press service said, adding that the treatment scheme has been presented to the Russian Health Ministry in order to include them to the ministry's guidelines on coronavirus.

On the basis of mefloquine, an effective and safe way of prevention of COVID-19 is also being developed, the press service said.

Related Topics

Russia China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters condoles over ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey restricts domestic flights over new COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

21 minutes ago

14 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 146 new virus cases, total now at ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar for devising strate ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.