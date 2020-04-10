Russian Biomedical Agency Presents Test for COVID-19 Antibodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Friday it had presented a test detecting COVID-19 antibodies, adding that documents for registration will be submitted next week.

"The test system, presented by Russia's FMBA, is a 96-cup tablet with optical recording of the results.

This system has been developed by the FMBA's Federal Research and Clinical Center of Physical-Chemical Medicine. It enables conducting ... SARS-CoV-2 antibodies tests," FMBA said in a statement.

Documents for state registration will be submitted early next week, the agency added.