Russian Biomedical Agency Presents Test For COVID-19 Antibodies
Fri 10th April 2020
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) said on Friday it had presented a test detecting COVID-19 antibodies, adding that documents for registration will be submitted next week.
"The test system, presented by Russia's FMBA, is a 96-cup tablet with optical recording of the results.
This system has been developed by the FMBA's Federal Research and Clinical Center of Physical-Chemical Medicine. It enables conducting ... SARS-CoV-2 antibodies tests," FMBA said in a statement.
Documents for state registration will be submitted early next week, the agency added.