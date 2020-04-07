(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has put a vaccine that is being developed by Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) on a list of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, a FMBA-affiliated research institute told Sputnik.

"The candidate vaccine for the coronavirus that is being developed by the FMBA has been included in the WHO's list of candidate vaccines," St. Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums said.

In late March, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said that the vaccine would be ready in 11 months. The agency has already created three prototypes of the vaccine and started testing it on mice. The results of pilot tests are expected in June.