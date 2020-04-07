UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Biomedical Agency's COVID-19 Vaccine Included On WHO's List Of Candidate Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

Russian Biomedical Agency's COVID-19 Vaccine Included on WHO's List of Candidate Vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has put a vaccine that is being developed by Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) on a list of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, a FMBA-affiliated research institute told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has put a vaccine that is being developed by Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) on a list of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, a FMBA-affiliated research institute told Sputnik.

"The candidate vaccine for the coronavirus that is being developed by the FMBA has been included in the WHO's list of candidate vaccines," St. Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums said.

In late March, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said that the vaccine would be ready in 11 months. The agency has already created three prototypes of the vaccine and started testing it on mice. The results of pilot tests are expected in June.

Related Topics

World Russia St. Petersburg March June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

11 minutes ago

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections exceeds 140,000 in Spain

25 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

40 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

21 seconds ago

Benin orders citizens to don anti-virus masks

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.