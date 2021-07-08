Russian Black Sea Fleet Began Tracking US Navy Ship Yuma, Which Entered Black Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US Navy's military transport ship Yuma entered the Black Sea, the Russian Black Sea Fleet began tracking its movement, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Thursday.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy high-speed military transport ship Yuma, which entered the Black Sea on July 8, 2021," the statement says.