Russian Black Sea Fleet Destroys Ukrainian Drifting Mine 111 Miles Northeast of Bosporus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter from the patrol ship Sergey Kotov destroyed a Ukrainian drifting mine in the Black Sea 180 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"While performing tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the patrol ship Sergey Kotov of the Black Sea Fleet detected a thwarted drifting Ukrainian mine 180 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait. By the decision of the commander of the ship, a Ka-27 helicopter was scrambled into the air, the crew destroyed the mine with machine-gun fire," the statement said.