Russian Black Sea Fleet Frigate Sent Out to Explore Seabed After Arrival of NATO Ship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Black Sea Fleet sent a frigate on Wednesday to explore the seabed and offshore outline of Crimea and the Krasnodar Region, shortly after a NATO ship entered the sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's Black Sea Fleet sent a frigate on Wednesday to explore the seabed and offshore outline of Crimea and the Krasnodar Region, shortly after a NATO ship entered the sea.

"The Admiral Essen frigate of the Black Sea Fleet left the home port for a reconnaissance mission in the Black Sea," a statement read.

The Bazan-class frigate Mendez Nunez of the Spanish Navy entered the Black Sea earlier in the day. The Black Sea Fleet sent out a force to shadow the NATO vessel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.