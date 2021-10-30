Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitoring USS Porter - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, which entered the Black Sea, the national defense control center said Saturday.

"Troops and technical resources of the Black Sea Fleet are involved in monitoring the actions of the USS Porter, the US Navy's guided missile destroyer, that entered the Black Sea on October 30, 2021," the center, which is part of the Russian Defense Ministry, said.