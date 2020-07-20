UrduPoint.com
Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitors USS Porter's Movements In Black Sea - Supreme Command

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitors USS Porter's Movements in Black Sea - Supreme Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the movements of the US Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) after its entry in the Black Sea, the Russian armed forces' supreme command and control center said Sunday.

"The forces of the Black Fleet have begun monitoring the movements of USS Porter (Arleigh Burke-class) destroyer of the United States Navy which entered the Black Sea at 19:45 [local time, 16:45 GMT]," the command center said.

Earlier in the day, the 6th Fleet of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said that USS Porter was headed to the Black Sea to participate in joint naval exercises Sea Breeze 2020 with Ukraine.

More Stories From World

