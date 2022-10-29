Russian Black Sea Fleet Repelling Drone Attack in Sevastopol Bay - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are repelling a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay, Governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay. No facilities were hit in the city. We keep calm. The situation is under control," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.