Russian Black See Fleet Testing Bastion Coastal Missile Systems In Crimea

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Battalions of coastal missile systems Bastion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have conducted military drills in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet's press service said on Friday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Battalions of coastal missile systems Bastion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have conducted military drills in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet's press service said on Friday.

"Battalions of mobile coastal missile systems Bastion from the coastal missile and artillery brigades of the Black Sea Fleet, stationed in the Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory, marched to the designated areas to perform combat training tasks," a statement said.

During the training, military personnel completed the deployment of the Bastion complexes, their preparation for combat use, and the implementation of training missile firing at a sea target, the statement noted, adding that personnel also practiced the replenishment of the ammunition load, removing complexes from enemy attack, and preparation of new starting positions.

According to the statement, more than 40 units of military and special equipment were involved in the exercise.

