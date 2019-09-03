UrduPoint.com
Russian Blogger Sentenced To Five Years Over 'extremist' Tweet

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:06 PM

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a blogger to five years in prison for a tweet that called for attacks on the children of law enforcement officials, news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a blogger to five years in prison for a tweet that called for attacks on the children of law enforcement officials, news agencies reported.

Moscow's Presnensky district court found Vladislav Sinitsa guilty on extremism charges and ruled he must serve five years in a penal colony, Russia's three main news agencies reported from the court.

Sinitsa, a manager who wrote on Twitter under the pseudonym Max_Steklov and lives in a town outside Moscow, was detained last monthover the tweet he posted on July 31, according to investigators.

