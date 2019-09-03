UrduPoint.com
Russian Blogger Sinitsa Gets 5-Year Sentence On Extremism Charges Over Scandalous Tweet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:51 PM

Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced blogger Vladislav Sinitsa to five years in a general regime penal establishment on extremism charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced blogger Vladislav Sinitsa to five years in a general regime penal establishment on extremism charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

While investigators believe that Sinitsa has called in a Tweet for killing children of law enforcers who have dispersed recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow, the blogger insists that his words have been taken out of context.

