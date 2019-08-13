Russian BMP-3 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Might Get New Active Protection Systems - Rostec

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian BMP-3infantry fighting vehicles might get updated protection systems, including new electronic countermeasures (ECMs), the industrial director of the Conventional Armament, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Cluster of Russia's Rostec State Corporation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

ECMs significantly increase equipping armored vehicles' survivability. This kind of active protection includes systems that detect and disarm imminent guided anti-tank munitions such as missiles and grenades.

"The modernization potential of the BMP-3 is far from being exhausted.

At the moment, we are developing anti-ballistic defense systems, RPG-7 [grenade launchers], SPG-9 [recoilless guns], and opportunities for enhancing passive protection, as well as discussing equipping the vehicle with active protection systems," Sergey Abramov said.

BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles in their current modification are equipped with a 100-mm 2A42 gun, 30-mm 2А72 automatic gun, and three caliber 7.62mm PKT machine gun, as well as smoke grenade launchers. They are used for protected transportation of crew and are capable of destroying lightly armored vehicles and low-flying air targets.