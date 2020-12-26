Russian Bomb Squads in Syria Defuse More Than 150,000 Explosives in 5 Years - Commander

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russian bomb squads in Syria have defused more than 150,000 explosives in the past five years rendering nearly 25,000 acres safe, according to the commander of Russia's Forces in the country.

"The efforts of the engineering units in Syria have cleared more than 10,000 hectares [24,710 acres] of terrain, neutralized and destroyed more than 150,000 explosives," Lieutenant General Sergey Kuzovlev said.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Hmeimim air base to honor the Russian military's bomb squads, the commander added that among the neutralized structures was a bridge crossing the Euphrates river which has been used by more than 120,000 people.

Russian sappers have been active since the beginning of Russia's involvement in Syria, demining large parts of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra, where Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia) had booby-trapped ancient cultural heritage.