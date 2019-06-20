Russian Bombers Shadowed by Japan Fighters During Planned Flight Over Pacific - Military

Japanese F-2 and F-15 fighters shadowed Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers during certain stages of the latter's planned flight over the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that the a Russian bomber had twice illegally crossed the border of the Japanese airspace.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, South China Sea and western part of the Pacific Ocean .

.. During certain stages of the route the Russian planes were shadowed by Japanese F-2 and F-15 fighters," the ministry said in a statement adding that the flight lasted for more than 14 hours.

The ministry stressed that the flight was carried out in full accordance with international law, and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without illegal crossing the Japanese airspace borders.