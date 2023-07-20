Open Menu

Russian Bombs Target Frontline Ukraine Chemical Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The Russian high-explosive bombs started falling around the frontline Ukrainian chemical plant about three months ago

The Russian high-explosive bombs started falling around the frontline Ukrainian chemical plant about three months ago.

Sergiy Dmytrenko trundled out to survey the newest craters outside his pockmarked facility's walls wearing body armour and a puzzled frown.

The 34-year-old plant director said workers had pulled out the most hazardous materials from the plant south of Bakhmut shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine 17 months ago.

But a fifth of the phenol and naphthalene extracted from the local coal tar still rested in the 106-year-old site's storage vats.

The vapours wafting out from inside had a slightly sweet smell that left a metallic tang on the tongue.

"This is the only chemical plant in this area. We are one of the most dangerous facilities here," he said.

The Russians' apparent decision to start bombing its grounds in increasingly frequent aerial raids left Dmytrenko stumped.

"Maybe it's because their assault on our village has stalled," he said.

"Maybe this is their new tactic."

