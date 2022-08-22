(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The Russian book union, a non-governmental organization uniting Russian publishers, book distributors and other stakeholders, confirmed on Monday that it had received a letter from the national media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, asking the union to stop the distribution of books with LGBT propaganda.

"The letter was delivered. We are working on it," the union said.

On July 18, Russian lawmakers submitted a bill proposing a complete ban on the dissemination of information "rejecting family values" and "promoting non-traditional sexual relations," through mass media and films in particular.

In late July, Maria Bychkova, head of Roskomnadzor's department for expert and analytic work in mass communications, said that the watchdog blocked over 5,000 materials containing LGBT propaganda in the first half of 2022, and believes it necessary to ban such information for all Russians.