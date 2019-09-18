UrduPoint.com
Russian Border Guards Detain 161 North Korean Poachers In Sea Of Japan- Security Service

Wed 18th September 2019

Russian border guards have detained at least 161 poachers from North Korea in the Sea of Japan, Russian Security Service said on Wednesday, adding that some of the poachers were injured but received medical attention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian border guards have detained at least 161 poachers from North Korea in the Sea of Japan, Russian Security Service said on Wednesday, adding that some of the poachers were injured but received medical attention.

"As a result of the coordinated actions of the coast guard, aviation and special forces, [the Russian] border guards detained 2 fishing schooners, 11 motorboats, as well as 161 DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] citizens," the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said that four Russian border servicemen were injured in an attack by North Korean poachers in the Sea of Japan.

Since the sanctions against North Korea were tightened in 2017 over repeated nuclear and missile tests, the country's population has been making money through illegal trafficking of sea food, part of which is poached in the Russian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Sea of Japan.

