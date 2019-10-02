UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Border Guards Detain 64 North Korean Poachers - Security Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Russian Border Guards Detain 64 North Korean Poachers - Security Service

Russian border guards have detained another 64 North Koreans for illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Far East, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian border guards have detained another 64 North Koreans for illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Far East, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The FSB border department for Primorsky Krai stopped on October 1 and October 2 poaching activities of 64 North Korean citizens on four schooners in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan," the FSB said in a statement.

The border guards seized around 6 tonnes of illegally caught squid, over 600 kilograms of crab and three sharks from the poachers, as well as fishing gear.

The border guards opened fire at one vessel during the detention over poachers' disobedience, and a fire broke up, leaving five North Koreans injured, the FSB added.

"The crew, comprising 21 North Korean citizens, has been evacuated. Five poachers have been injured. They have received necessary medical assistance," the FSB said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Japan North Korea October Border From

Recent Stories

PHF trying to rope in Netherlands for a bilateral ..

2 seconds ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$5 ..

16 minutes ago

Servant of The People Rejects Unconditioned Pardon ..

4 seconds ago

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

26 minutes ago

Burki excels in PSA Ranking

6 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.