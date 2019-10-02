Russian Border Guards Detain 64 North Korean Poachers - Security Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian border guards have detained another 64 North Koreans for illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Far East, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The FSB border department for Primorsky Krai stopped on October 1 and October 2 poaching activities of 64 North Korean citizens on four schooners in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan," the FSB said in a statement.

The border guards seized around 6 tonnes of illegally caught squid, over 600 kilograms of crab and three sharks from the poachers, as well as fishing gear.

The border guards opened fire at one vessel during the detention over poachers' disobedience, and a fire broke up, leaving five North Koreans injured, the FSB added.

"The crew, comprising 21 North Korean citizens, has been evacuated. Five poachers have been injured. They have received necessary medical assistance," the FSB said.