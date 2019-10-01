Russian Border Guards Detain 87 North Korean Poachers - FSB

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian border guards in Primorye detained another 87 North Koreans for illegal squid fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

"In the Sea of Japan, the illegal activity of North Korean fishermen on board 11 small vessels was stopped on September 28-30. A total of 87 DPRK citizens making part of crews were detained," it said.