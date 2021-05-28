UrduPoint.com
Russian Border Service Searches, Escorts Japanese Fishing Boat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Russian border security service has searched and escorted a Japanese fishing vessel, the news agency Kyodo reported on Friday.

This comes after another Japanese fishing boat collided with a 662-tonne Russian ship and capsized earlier in the week, resulting in three dead crew members.

According to the news agency, the boat, which is registered in the city of Wakkanai, in the northern island Hokkaido was searched and then escorted by Russian border agents.

The Japanese coast guard's local branch is currently looking into the incident. The country's foreign ministry has refrained from commenting on the matter, citing the need to clarify the circumstances.

