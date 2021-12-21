Russian Borders in Arctic Safe From Foreign Aggression Due to Military Bases - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia has reliably covered its borders in the Arctic from foreign aggression through the construction of military bases, the deployment of missile and air defense systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"On the Arctic islands, archipelagos and in remote areas of the coast, the creation of two military bases has been completed, and combat duty of air defense units and coastal missile systems has been organized. Reconstruction of 5 airfields is nearing completion to receive all types of aircraft. The implemented set of measures allowed us to reliably cover the Arctic borders of Russia from the aggressive military activities of foreign states," Shoigu told an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.