Russian Borei Class Sub Vladimir Monomakh Conducts Battery Launch of 4 Bulava Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Russian Borei class (Project 955) strategic nuclear submarine Vladimir Monomakh has conducted the first simultaneous firing of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the Okhotsk Sea, which successfully reached the northern Russian firing range of Chizha, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today, a strategic missile submarine of the Pacific Fleet, the Vladimir Monomakh, has conducted the battery launching of four Bulava ballistic missiles during scheduled military training activities. The battery launching has been conducted from a submerged position, from the waters of the Okhotsk Sea to Chizha firing range located in Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said.

The ministry added that all the missiles operated in a normal mode and "the warheads have successfully reached the designated area in Chizha firing range," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the submarine's crew had demonstrated a high level of professional skills.

The ministry also posted a video showing Bulava missiles having risen from the water to the sky one by one at intervals of several seconds.

The ministry said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told President Vladimir Putin that the submarine fired four Bulava ballistic missiles at a range of over 5,500 kilometers (3,417 miles).

"Russian Defense Minister, General Sergei Shoigu has informed Russian supreme commander-in-chief Vladimir Putin about the final stage of training of the command of strategic offensive forces, during which a strategic missile submarine of the Pacific Fleet, the Vladimir Monomakh, has conducted the battery launching of four Bulava ballistic missiles from a submerged position from the waters of the Okhotsk Sea at a range of over 5,500 kilometers," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian armed forces conducted training launches of strategic missiles. The missiles were launched by Russian strategic submarines, the Tu-160 and the Tu-95 strategic missile carriers and intercontinental ballistic missile systems Yars.

In 2015, the Vladimir Monomakh conducted a simultaneous launch of only two Bulava missiles. The launch was conducted from the White Sea and the missiles were aimed at Kura firing range located in the Russian Far East.

The Russian Project 955 strategic nuclear submarines feature double-hull construction, improved stealth capabilities, better maneuverability, and an increased ballistic missile payload, reportedly capable of carrying up to 20 Bulava missiles armed with 10 nuclear multiple independently-targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) warheads each.