Russian Borey-A Class Nuclear Sub Conducts Anti-Submarine Torpedo Firing Tests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:19 PM
Knyaz Vladimir, Russia's first Borey-A class strategic nuclear-powered submarine, carried out on Friday a successful torpedo test launch against a simulated underwater target during the ongoing sea trials in the White Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
"A torpedo without a warhead was launched at a submerged simulated target," the ministry said in a statement.
The submarine performed the first test launch of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from a submerged position in the White Sea at the Kura firing range in Kamchatka on October 29, and later conducted a test torpedo firing at a surface target.
The sub is expected to complete sea trials by the end of 2019.