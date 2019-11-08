UrduPoint.com
Russian Borey-A Class Nuclear Sub Conducts Anti-Submarine Torpedo Firing Tests

Fri 08th November 2019

Knyaz Vladimir, Russia's first Borey-A class strategic nuclear-powered submarine, carried out on Friday a successful torpedo test launch against a simulated underwater target during the ongoing sea trials in the White Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported

"A torpedo without a warhead was launched at a submerged simulated target," the ministry said in a statement.

The submarine performed the first test launch of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from a submerged position in the White Sea at the Kura firing range in Kamchatka on October 29, and later conducted a test torpedo firing at a surface target.

The sub is expected to complete sea trials by the end of 2019.

