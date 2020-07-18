Russian-Born Australian Figure Skater Suspected to Have Taken Own Life - Source

Russian-born Australian figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya is believed to have taken her own life in Moscow on Saturday, a police source told Sputnik

"It is suspected to be suicide," the source said, adding the 20-year-old left a note behind that read "in love."

Alexandrovskaya became a World Junior champion together with her skating partner, Harley Windsor, in 2017 and won the Junior Grand Prix Final the same year.