Russian-Born US Journalist Andre Vltchek Found Dead in Istanbul - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian-born US journalist Andre Vltchek was found dead in his car in the Turkish city of Istanbul, with the police treating the death as suspicious, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Vltchek traveled to Istanbul from the Samsun province, in Turkey's north, in a car with his wife and two drivers. Upon arrival to a hotel in Karakoy district, where they planned to stay, sleeping Vltchek remained unresponsive to wife's attempts to wake him up.

Medical teams which have arrived to the scene reportedly confirmed that the 57-year-old was dead.

An investigation was launched into the matter, according to the report.

Vltchek, a naturalized US citizen, is best known for his investigative journalistic activity and reports from conflict zones, including Bosnia, Timor Leste, Sri Lanka and Congo, among others. He also co-authored the "On Western Terrorism" book with philosopher Noam Chomsky.