UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Born US Journalist Andre Vltchek Found Dead In Istanbul - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian-Born US Journalist Andre Vltchek Found Dead in Istanbul - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian-born US journalist Andre Vltchek was found dead in his car in the Turkish city of Istanbul, with the police treating the death as suspicious, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Vltchek traveled to Istanbul from the Samsun province, in Turkey's north, in a car with his wife and two drivers. Upon arrival to a hotel in Karakoy district, where they planned to stay, sleeping Vltchek remained unresponsive to wife's attempts to wake him up.

Medical teams which have arrived to the scene reportedly confirmed that the 57-year-old was dead.

An investigation was launched into the matter, according to the report.

Vltchek, a naturalized US citizen, is best known for his investigative journalistic activity and reports from conflict zones, including Bosnia, Timor Leste, Sri Lanka and Congo, among others. He also co-authored the "On Western Terrorism" book with philosopher Noam Chomsky.

Related Topics

Dead Police Sri Lanka Turkey Hotel Car Wife Samsun Istanbul Congo From Best

Recent Stories

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

4 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

15 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

8 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

10 minutes ago

FC Marseille Says Has Evidence of Neymar's Racist ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.