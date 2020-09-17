Russian Branch of NGO WWF to Monitor Forests With Help of First AI-Based System

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) international organization in Russia on Thursday announced the launch of the first AI-based forest monitoring system that is able to promptly detect felling violations on valuable forest areas, making it available for the wider public

"Russia has the first operational forest monitoring system open to the general public, which will allow to quickly identify logging in valuable forests throughout the country and respond to emerging violations," the statement read.

WWF Russia explained that the artificial intelligence is designed to process and analyze the data received from the remote space monitoring of forest cover. The system separates areas of forest damaged by fire or infrastructure construction and records felling sites on the map.

The data on forest cover is freely available on the website hcvf.ru, the statement said. It also noted that the system cannot determine whether the logging site is detected is legal because there is not an open database on legal sites of forest logging.