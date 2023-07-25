Russian, Brazilian, Indian Security Chiefs Discuss Cooperation - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has met with his counterparts from Brazil and India to discuss security cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

Both meetings took place on the sidelines of a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS states in charge of security issues in the South African city of Johannesburg.

During Patrushev's meeting with Celso Amorim, the Brazilian president's foreign policy adviser, the parties exchanged views on some current problems of global security, mentioning the situation in Ukraine.

"There was an exchange of views on a number of international security issues. The issue of the situation in Ukraine was raised," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Patrushev and Indian Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries during their meeting, according to separate statement by the Russian Security Council.