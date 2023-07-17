Open Menu

Russian, Brazilian Leaders May Meet At BRICS Summit In August - Brazil's Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Russian, Brazilian Leaders May Meet at BRICS Summit in August - Brazil's Foreign Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The BRICS summit in South Africa scheduled for late August could be the nearest opportunity for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

"The nearest opportunity for a meeting (between the two leaders) could be at the BRICS summit in South Africa. Since Lula's election, they have already contacted twice, and president Putin received special envoy Celso Amorim to discuss the Ukraine conflict and peace prospects," Vieira said, commenting on Lula's plans to meet with Putin.

Since Lula's election last year, he has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov three times, with the bilateral dialogue on the conflict in Ukraine actively taking place in different formats, Brazil's top diplomat added.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Putin would attend the BRICS summit this year that the format of the event had not been fully decided upon, with discussions continuing on the matter.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Brazil South Africa August Event Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

6 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

8 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

9 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

9 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

12 hours ago
UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

12 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

13 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

14 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

20 hours ago

More Stories From World