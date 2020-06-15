UrduPoint.com
Russian, Brazilian Presidents Discuss COVID-19, BRICS, Bilateral Partnership - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, discussed by phone the situation with COVID-19, energy, agriculture, space and BRICS interaction, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"The situation around the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken in both countries to combat the spread of this infection and its consequences were discussed. Topical aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership, including the further development of cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture and space, were examined," the statement says.

In addition, the presidents exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation within the BRICS framework, taking into account the Russian presidency in the association this year.

