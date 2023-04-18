Russian-Brazilian Trade Reached $9.8Bln in 2022 - Brazilian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The trade between Russia and Brazil reached a record high of 9.8 billion Dollars in 2022, with Russia supplying one quarter of the fertilizers imported by Brazil, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday.

"Russia is holding an important place in out trade balance. The trade (between both countries) last year was record high, 9.8 billion dollars, and Russia was our 13th-best trade partner," he said during the joint press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Vieira pointed out that the parties had agreed to work to deepen and diversify mutual trade relations in order to exceed the milestone of 10 billion dollars, which they had set as a target 10 years ago.

"Russia is supplying one quarter of all fertilizers to Brazil," the Brazilian foreign minister said, adding that he specifically discussed this topic with Lavrov, to make sure that the supply remains constant, since it is essential for Brazil's agriculture.

The ministers met on April 17 at the Itamaraty Palace housing the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Brasilia. It is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and also includes Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.