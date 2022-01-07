(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Russian broadcaster MIR said its office in the Kazakh city of Almaty caught fire on Friday as unrest continued across Kazakhstan.

"The MIR broadcasting company's branch in Almaty is on fire," the Moscow-based broadcaster said in a statement.